Scots are more personally motivated to act against climate change than their fellow Britons across the nation, a new survey has found.

They also want to move ahead with net zero efforts and believe the moves will be good for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, most people polled said the UK government has done a bad job at tackling the environmental crisis – 42 per cent, compared to just 14 per cent who claim the opposite.

The findings come just days after the Scottish Government announced it would shelve key emissions targets due to its failure on progress to meet them and at a time when Westminster is under fire over rollbacks on green measures.

The research, which saw more than 5,000 people across Scotland, England and Wales questioned, reveals the public has an enduring concern for nature and wildlife that cuts across social, political, regional and economic differences.

And it shows the cost of living has not lessened worries over the state of the planet.

New polling shows Scots back government investment in green technology and renewables but they want greater clarity on how the cost of climate fixes will be met

Most participants back political leadership on tackling the environmental crisis, with many saying state investment in green measures is “positive” and gives a sense of “hope”.

However, respondents felt they had not been informed or consulted about policies to switch off fossil fuel use, the key driver of global warming.

In Scotland, nearly two thirds of people believe there is still time for meaningful action to curb climate change, while a similar number want a cross-party approach to the issues because they are more important than short-term politics.

Although the poll shows support for major government investment in renewable energy, more than half of Scots think expecting everyone to pay for new low-carbon technologies is going too far.

Environmental protesters gather in Jakarta, Indonesia, to call for action on climate change ahead of this year's international Earth Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They want leaders to set out how more clearly how the cost of the green transition will be met.

Rachael Orr, chief executive of Climate Outreach, which carried out the research, said: “British people are concerned about climate change – and that concern isn’t going anywhere.

“Doing the right thing by climate and nature is now something most people want to see as a matter of course.”

She added: “Political parties should take note that being bold and ambitious on climate and nature offers the possibility for people to feel hopeful about the future.

“They want politicians from different parties to work together because they feel climate change should sit above short-term politics.”

Becky Kenton-Lake, coalition manager for campaign group Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, said: “With climate issues increasingly being used as a political football and governments weakening commitments, Climate Outreach’s updated research could not come at a more important time.

“It is a hugely valuable resource for anyone working on climate communications and campaigns, and clearly shows that there is support for climate action across all parts of society.”

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of anti-litter charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, added: “It is heartening to learn from this research that almost half of the people of Scotland are personally motivated to act on climate change, especially at this time when Scottish interim climate change targets are being removed.