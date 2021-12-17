Scotland’s first renewable biomethane HGV refuelling station opens on key transport route

The new station,located at the Eurocentral industrial estate off the M8 near Bellshill, can refuel up to 450 lorries per day with renewable and sustainable biomethane sourced from food waste, cutting carbon emissions by 90% and reducing lifetime vehicle cost by 30%-40% compared to diesel.

Waitrose, Hermes and Warburtons are just some of the major UK brands to switch from diesel to renewable biomethane to cut haulage emissions.

HGVs account for 16% of UK transport emissions, and 4.8% of total greenhouse gas emissions in Scotland, making it a key sector to decarbonise. The new station from CGN Fuels is expected to cut 70,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year when fully utilised.

Philip Fjeld, CEO of CNG Fuels, said: “Glasgow and Scotland were at the centre of the world debate on climate change during COP26, injecting urgency into the global push to tackle the climate crisis. Our new station, just outside Glasgow, is an example of real-world action on climate, unlocking low carbon deliveries across the busiest transport routes in Scotland and supporting the country to meet its emissions reduction targets.

“Renewable biomethane is the cleanest, most cost-effective solution for HGVs available today. Our growing network of refuelling stations gives fleets across the country the confidence to significantly cut emissions from transport, today.”

Demand for renewable biomethane has increased by 1,000% in the last 5 years in a bid for companies seeking to urgently seek to reduce emissions in line with the UK’s net zero plans. Demand is forecasted to increase five-fold in the next five years as the UK government’s 2040 ban on the sale of new diesel HGVs approaches.

