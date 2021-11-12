Protesters held a red ribbon, which is believed to represents murdered indigenous women, shouting “climate justice now”

Civil society groups led the line at the demonstration which marched through the Blue Zone and to the exit.

A UN security guard told a bystander that roughly 700 people came through as part of the demonstration.

A demo inside the Blue Zone

It is thought groups protesting outside the venue also joined for the march.

A new draft of the deal that could be agreed at the COP26 climate talks has weakened language on fossil fuels.

The first draft of the “cover decision” for the overarching agreement at the summit called for countries “to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.

In a new draft produced on Friday morning, that has changed to calling on countries to accelerate the shift to clean energy systems, “including by rapidly scaling up clean power generation and accelerating the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”.

The inclusion of a direct reference to coal and fossil fuel subsidies was thought to be a first for a UN decision document of this type but had been expected to get fierce pushback from some countries and may not make it into the final text.

COP 26 president Alok Sharma has urged countries to achieve agreement and identify issues that require “urgent collective attention”.