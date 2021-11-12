More protests on final day of COP26

COP26 is winding down, and while talks could go on till tomorrow, today is the last official day.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Friday, 12th November 2021, 11:54 am

More protesters have been out on the streets of Glasgow today.

A new draft of the deal that could be agreed at the Glasgow Cop26 climate talks appears to have watered down its push to curb fossil fuels.

The first draft of the “cover decision” for the overarching agreement at the summit called for countries “to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.

In a new draft produced on Friday morning, that has changed to calling on countries to accelerate the shift to clean energy systems, “including by rapidly scaling up clean power generation and accelerating the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”.

1. Climate Justice Activists at the Cop26 Gates

Climate Justice Activists at the Cop26 Gates asking delegates as they make final decisions, "Are You With Us Or With Fossil Fuels?" during the official final day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday November 12, 2021.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

2. Campaigner wearing a 'big heads' of Boris Johnson takes part in Oxfam's 'Ineffective Fire-Fighting World Leaders' protest

Campaigner wearing a 'big heads' of Boris Johnson takes part in Oxfam's 'Ineffective Fire-Fighting World Leaders' protest performance in front of a 10 foot globe with a simulated bonfire, during the official final day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday November 12, 2021.

Photo: Jane Barlow

3. Climate Justice Activists at the Cop26

Climate Justice Activists at the Cop26 Gates asking delegates as they make final decisions, "Are You With Us Or With Fossil Fuels?" during the official final day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday November 12, 2021.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

4. A Climate Justice Activist at the Cop26 Gates

A Climate Justice Activist at the Cop26 Gates asking delegates as they make final decisions, "Are You With Us Or With Fossil Fuels?" during the official final day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday November 12, 2021.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

