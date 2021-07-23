Network Rail builds Scotland’s first ‘Beaver tunnel’ under the Highland mainline

The tunnel under construction

The new tunnel has been constructed to help the protected species pass under the railway and to help prevent flooding issues caused by the animals.

As part of the project an additional 45mm pipe was inserted through an existing larger culvert drain with wild mesh fitted either side.

The Tay catchment around Perth has a growing beaver population but a solution was needed to the flooding issue caused when a resident pair damned a culvert under the track.

It is believed to be the first ‘beaver pass’ in the country

The culvert near Gleneagles was blocked by part of a beaver lodge – leading to flooding on an area of land which formed part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) designated for wet woodland, scrub and fen meadow habitats.

After obtaining the appropriate licences to work in the SSSI and working with species specialists at NatureScot, the Network Rail team pumped the water out of the area over a number of days before removing the two metre high five metre wide beaver dam by hand.

When the culvert was clear, the beaver pass was installed and wild mesh fitted at either side of the tunnel, in line with SEPA best practice guidelines for altering culverts, to enable wildlife, including beavers and otters, to pass safely under the railway.

James Morrison, ecologist, with Network Rail Scotland, commented: “To a beaver, a culvert probably looks like a hole in a dam – the barriers they build to restrict the flow of water – so they are very popular damming spots.

“The action we took near Gleneagles is the first beaver pass installed in the country that we are aware of. It is a repeatable solution which works to protect Scotland’s Railway as well as safeguarding the beaver populations and other wildlife.

"The beavers will naturally expand across Scotland and as they do it is possible they could occasionally impact Network Rail's infrastructure through felling trees on to the line, flooding caused by their dams or burrowing into railway embankments. However, they are an important keystone species and we need a proactive approach and sensitive solutions that allow us to co-exist.”

Network Rail's Ecology team has been praised for its work to co-exist with Eurasian beavers – listed as a European Protected Species.

NatureScot advised Network Rail throughout the process. Dr Roo Campbell, a member of NatureScot’s Beaver Mitigation Team, said: “Beavers are an important component of a healthy ecosystem whose presence usually brings a host of benefits, including creating ponds and wetlands where other species thrive, alleviating downstream flooding, and improving water quality.

“But occasionally they can cause issues. Our team advise on and provide mitigation against beaver issues across Tayside, but this situation is definitely one of the most challenging we’ve faced.