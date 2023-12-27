Edinburgh City Council has “a body of work to do” before the roll-out of new rules banning the most polluting vehicles from the centre of the capital, politicians have warned.

The caution comes as a new poll conducted for Alex Salmond’s Alba Party suggests Edinburgh residents are divided over support for the plans, with almost equal numbers in favour and opposed.

However, the survey carried out by polling company Find Out Now shows one in five of the 768 people questioned “don’t know” whether they support the proposals or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new low emissions zone (LEZ) is due to go live in Edinburgh in June, with drivers who enter the area in cars and vans which do not comply with standards facing fines of £60 for a first offence. Penalties will double for each subsequent breach within a 90-day period, up to £480 for a four-time offender.

A similar scheme has been in operation in Glasgow since the summer, with Aberdeen and Dundee also due to bring in their own versions in the coming year. Glasgow City Council issued nearly £500,000 of fines in the first four months of its scheme.

The LEZ in Glasgow has proven controversial, provoking a major backlash from businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, which claim their trade has been damaged due to the regulations.