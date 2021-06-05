Highland Wildlife Park located within the Cairngorms National Park, Kingussie (Photo: RZSS).

Staff at the wildlife conservation charity are inviting visitors to take a wander through the park in the evening from 6.30pm - 9.30pm, running every Friday in July.

Visitors will be able to see what animals such as the UK's only polar bears, snow leopards and newborn elk twins get up to after hours as they drive through the reserve enjoying the Cairngorms backdrop at dusk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will also be able relax to the sound of traditional music acts, follow a new digital trail and enjoy a range of local food and drink.

Daska Mackintosh, head of operations at Highland Wildlife Park said: “We are excited to be bringing this first event of its kind to Highland Wildlife Park.

"After Hours gives visitors a unique chance to roam the park in the summer evenings and see our amazing animals after we usually close.

“It has been a challenging year for our charity, with limits on visitor numbers thought to remain during the vital summer months.

"These events allow us to welcome more visitors to see the wonderful species here at the park while also raising much needed funds to help care for our animals and support our conservation efforts around the world.”

Jonathan Brown, events and experiences manager at RZSS said: “These events are planned in conjunction with our animal experts and our keepers are very careful to monitor our animals' behaviour, making sure they receive, as always, the best care.

“Our daytime health and safety measures will remain in place, including extra toilets, social distancing and extra hand-washing stations to protect our visitors and staff. All guests need to do is buy a ticket and enjoy the evening.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and we look forward to giving visitors a sneak peek into what life is like at Highland Wildlife Park after hours.”

There is an after hours evening free to members on July 9, which is also open to the general public.

To find out more, visit https://www.highlandwildlifepark.org.uk/afterhours.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.