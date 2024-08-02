The golden eagle found on a rock in Urga, near Harris, was rescued by wrapping it up in her hoodie and taking the bird to the vet

A woman rescued a golden eagle by wrapping it up in her hoodie and driving it more than an hour to the vets.

Tracey Dinner, 55, leapt into action after she potted the injured eagle on the roadside. After realising the bird was injured, she made the decision to wrap it in her hoodie, before making the hour-long drive home.

She then took it to the vet for treatment, but was told the animal died three days later.

Ms Dinner, from Stornoway, was travelling through Urga, near Harris, on Sunday when she spotted the bird.

She said: "I was driving down to Harris when I saw the eagle - he was sitting on a rock. I took a picture because I'd never seen one up close like that. It looked like he might have been drying his wings or something, and as I was watching him, he jumped down and behind a rock.

"I thought something wasn't right, so I followed him a little. I took off my hoodie and he stopped and allowed me to wrap him up in the hoodie and take him to the car.

The golden eagle perched on a rock in Urga, near Harris. Picture: Tracey Dinner/SWNS | Tracey Dinner/SWNS

"It was going to either attack me or let me help it. He was just looking at me. He looked like he needed help, so I knew I had to try and do something.

"He sat on my lap and fell asleep during the hour drive. All the time he never tried to attack me or do anything. He just sat wrapped up.

"I then took him into my house, where I have cats. The eagle was very interested in the cats, especially the wee black one. I saw him looking at it.

"I went to the police station and called the vet - I took him to the vet and that was the last time I saw him unfortunately."

The eagle died on Tuesday at the Old Mill Vet Practice. Ms Dinner is unsure whether the bird passed of natural causes or was euthanised, but said the eagle was seriously underweight.

"I checked on him every day, but he sadly passed,” she said. “I don't know whether he was euthanised or if he was just too far gone.

"I was really sad - I had a little cry. I just wanted him to be OK. It really was an incredible experience that I'll never have again.