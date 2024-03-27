Do you know your fixed-bottom from your floating wind, your wave from your tidal and your hydro from your hydrogen?

You probably do, as a new survey has just revealed that Scots are the most knowledgeable in the UK when it comes to green power.

But you are also likely to want to know more, according to the research.

Well we can help out with that.

Scotland has set a tough goal to reach net-zero climate emissions by 2045, five years ahead of the rest of the UK.

Join The Scotsman for a day of insightful discussions and debate on the challenges and opportunities the expansion of green energy presents for the Highlands and Islands at a special conference being staged in Inverness on June 5

To help achieve this, Scottish ministers aim for delivery of at least 20 gigawatts of additional low-cost renewable electricity capacity by 2030 – enough to supply around half of Scotland’s current total energy demand.

This will require a massive scale-up of development and investment and changes in many places – particularly in the Highlands and Islands, where renewable energy resources are abundant.

Can Scotland emerge as a frontrunner on the global stage in renewable energy?

What role does the Highlands and Islands region play in this endeavour?

What are the potential benefits – and drawbacks?

And what practical measures are necessary to ensure success?

Join The Scotsman for a day of insightful discussions and debate on the challenges and opportunities in the region as the nation moves to a low-carbon future.

Hosted by STV Highlands and Islands reporter Nicola McAlley, the conference will feature presentations on a wide range of topics (full line-up to be confirmed).

Attendees will also get the chance to pose questions to our expert panels and network with industry leaders.

The Scotsman editor Neil McIntosh is delighted the conference is returning to Inverness in June.

He said: “The Scotsman has long been committed to understanding and explaining the green revolution, and this event will be another important chapter in that ongoing story.

“It'll be a wonderful opportunity, not only to learn from some very good examples but for movers and shakers in the industry to meet and exchange ideas.

“It’s something The Scotsman is delighted to be part of.”

Christianna Logan, director of customers and stakeholders at Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), headline sponsor of the event, will be speaking on the day.

She said: “We’re looking forward to engaging on what practical steps are needed to ensure Scotland’s position as a global leader in renewable energy and sustainable development.

“While new network infrastructure is critical to unlocking Scotland’s vast renewable energy resources and achieving energy security and net-zero ambitions, our Pathway to 2030 programme also delivers economic benefit through the creation of thousands of skilled jobs, development of new housing and community benefit funding for local communities.”