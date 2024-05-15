The Scotsman’s successful green energy symposium is back for its third year – don’t miss it

Scotland has set an ambitious climate target to reach net zero emissions by 2040, with big plans to dramatically increase the level of renewable power produced here and become a world leader in the sector.

So can the country emerge as a front-runner on the global stage?

This is just one of the questions being considered at The Scotsman’s annual conference on green energy, being held in Inverness next month.

In a packed programme, attendees will hear the latest on how the country is progressing towards its goals and what lies ahead.

Discussions will also focus on the role the Highlands and Islands region has to play in the move to a low-carbon society and what practical measures will be necessary to ensure success.

People and businesses are being urged to sign up for the summit, which includes a range of speakers from industry and government as well as panel events with Q&A sessions.

Cruachan, known as the 'hollow mountain', is a pumped hydro storage scheme which generates electricity for Scotland on demand – it is owned by power company Drax, which will be represented at The Scotsman's Highlands and Islands Green Energy Conference next month

Already confirmed are representatives from companies including electricity network provider SSEN Transmission, West of Orkney Wind Farm, Cromarty Firth Green Freeport, Vattenfall, RI Cruden and Aurora Energy Services, as well as Skills Development Scotland and Highland Council.

STV journalist Nicola McAlley, who has been reporting news in the Highlands and Islands region for the past 24 years, is hosting the event.

She said: “The Highlands and Islands has been at the forefront of the energy industry for decades and is on the cusp of a pivotal new era.

The renewables revolution is expected to bring new jobs to Scotland – Andrew Strettle and Gavin Blainey are seen here at work inside Cruachan hydro power station

“I’m sure this timely event will offer plenty of opportunity for discussion and lively debate about what the future holds for the region.”

Chris Bell is head of stakeholder engagement for SSEN Transmission, the event’s headline sponsor.

He said: “We look forward to using this platform as a great opportunity to discuss our shared vision of enabling Scotland’s renewable energy potential, and how the planned £20bn Pathway to 2030 investment in our transmission network is critical to help deliver lasting socio-economic benefits, energy security and achieve climate change targets.”

“Well-designed renewable energy projects present a huge opportunity to the Highlands and Islands," according to Frank Elsworth, UK development director for onshore wind at Vattenfall Wind Power, one of the sponsors of The Scotsman's upcoming summit on green energy

Frank Elsworth, UK development director for onshore wind at Vattenfall Wind Power, added: “Well-designed renewable energy projects present a huge opportunity to the Highlands and Islands.

“Events like this are vital to encourage a proactive dialogue between developers, politicians, decision-makers and businesses in order to ensure benefits arising from renewable schemes are captured within the region.”

Stuart McAuley, project director for West of Orkney Wind Farm, added: “This conference is an ideal opportunity to meet with many of the key organisations and individuals all working actively to promote green energy initiatives across the Highlands and Islands.

“This year our focus is on ports and harbours, which, with the right investment in new infrastructure, will be key enablers in the roll-out of offshore wind and will bring skilled jobs and economic opportunities to the communities they serve.

“Collaboration will be critical, and the Highland and Islands Green Energy Conference is the ideal forum for us to discuss how we can all work together to realise our joint ambition.”