Fox hunting ban tested as animal welfare charity reports four incidents to police

The new Hunting With Dogs (Scotland) Act came into force in October after MSPs passed a Bill back in January.

Scotland's new Hunting with Dogs Bill came into effect earlier this year (pic: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Boundaries of Scotland’s new ban on hunting are already being tested with several incidents having been reported to police, animal campaigners have said.

This year will be the first Boxing Day – the biggest day in the hunting calendar – since hunting with packs of dogs, otherwise known as “hunting with hounds”, became outlawed north of the border.

Supporters of mounting fox hunting in Kelso, pictured back in 2022 (pic: Ian Rutherford)

The law bans hunting and “flushing out” wild mammals with packs of dogs. Instead hunters are restricted to two dogs maximum to disturb the animal, which is then shot.

The Scotsman understands multiple packs used for hunts north of the border have been euthanised, with the traditional practice at risk of folding under new restrictions.

Several hunts have already disbanded, including the Fife Foxhounds, whose dogs are understood to have been moved to England, and the Lanarkshire & Renfrewshire Foxhounds. Some members have said this was more to do with financial matters over change in policy.

Animal charity League Against Cruel Sports said since the law came into effect, it has reported four incidents to Police Scotland of a number of hunts testing the new ban which are currently being investigated.

The charity’s director Robbie Marsland said: “It’s early days but there are signs that a number of hunts are testing the new ban.

"The good news is that Police Scotland and the Scottish Government are taking this seriously.

"I think we are all agreed that any early attempts to get round the new law should be nipped in the bud.”

Ariane Burgess, Scottish Green MSP for the Highlands and Islands, has described this year’s Boxing Day as being the first “true test” of the new act.

She said “all eyes will be on Police Scotland and their enforcement of the hunting ban” to ensure regulations are followed.

“Hunting with dogs is brutal, cruel and outdated,” the MSP said.

"It has no place in a modern or progressive Scotland, and we should all take pride in this new law.

“The new law is much more robust than the previous ban, but we will be watching carefully to ensure it is effective and abided by.”

The Scottish Government has previously said it recognises that working dogs will be affected by the act and pointed to charities that assist rehoming them.