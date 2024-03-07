Calls have been renewed to introduce a policy to control feral pigs in Scotland as numbers are likely increasing rapidly, farmers and land managers have said.

The plea comes after more than a decade of campaign work and research to push ministers to act.

It is not known how many of the hogs, which are omnivores and a mix of domestic pigs and wild boar, are roaming around the country. Most have got there either by escaping farms or being illegally released. Reports show feral pigs can travel up to eight miles and are good swimmers, which raises concern over their ability to spread.

Feral pigs, otherwise referred to as wild boar, pictured in Germany. Scotland is seeing increasing numbers of feral pigs similar to the ones pictured (pic: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Their rooting behaviour can be beneficial to some woodland habitats, but it can also cause damage to farmland infrastructure and crops.

The pigs are also known to be territorial and there have been reports of them attacking and eating young livestock, and intimidating walkers. There is also the risk of them spreading diseases including African swine flu (ASF) to domesticated pigs on farms across the country.

Reports this week involved representatives of NatureScot and Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) raising concerns over the likelihood feral pigs would rapidly increase in numbers.

Lea MacNally, who has been campaigning for the Scottish Government to introduce policy on controlling feral pig number for over a decade (pic: Scottish Gamekeepers Association)

But Lea MacNally, former manager and stalker on GlenQuoich estate in Upper Glengarry, in the Highlands, said he had been campaigning for a policy to be introduced to control numbers for more than a decade.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr MacNally, who is now retired, said: “I’ve been talking about this for at least 12 years, but to no avail. I’ve appeared twice on Landward, the farming programme, and written an article about the issue and all of a sudden NatureScot has realised there’s a potential of the pigs spreading and that they’re on the increase.”

FLS has said there are four well-established populations in Dumfries and Galloway, Glenmoriston, near Fort Augustus, and in Wester Ross. They are shy creatures and mainly nocturnal, and are often on the move which makes them difficult to count.

Jamie Wylie, pig chairman for the National Farmers Union Scotland (pic: NFUS)

Mr MacNally said while there is no official estimate of how many there are, he said the population was very much on the rise, and has been for years, and they are spreading to the east of the country.

"If they get into the farmland in the east of the country, they will certainly be more productive there than in the more wild areas here where we live and that will add to the population explosion,” he said. "We need to try and get a handle on the population, which is going to be difficult.”

Steven McKenzie, head keeper at Aberchalder, said while it was rare, he had seen feral pigs attack young livestock in previous years. He said despite this year being quiet for sightings in the area, numbers were increasing.

"I’ve noticed the pigs do a circuit, so they could be with us a couple of months then we don’t see them again for a few months,” he said. "But as the numbers are increasing, they are coming around sooner and more often, and in bigger groups.

"At the moment we’re going through a quiet period, but a couple of years ago we were inundated on a nightly basis.”

There are no laws protecting feral pigs which means that landowners are able to protect their fields and livestock by removing pigs on their land.

A document produced for the Scottish Government by NatureScot recommended not letting the feral pig population numbers grow beyond their 2015 level, and outlined possible ways to control them. The report said relying on shooting alone is not the best way as the herd would disperse quite quickly. It recommended drop nets and corral traps, and that land managers should be trained to use these methods to help reduce the numbers.

However, a revisit of this study in 2022 pointed to feral pigs posing a huge risk to the spread of ASF which, according to National Farmers Union Scotland (NFUS) often sees mortality rates of 95-100 per cent.

While it is not in the UK, there is risk of it being brought in from meat imports, of which there are many from countries all over the world that have ASF present.

Jamie Wyllie, pig chairman at NFUS, said while the remit for border control and importation was not devolved to the Scottish Government, the issue of controlling feral pig numbers is.

"It goes without saying the numbers are increasing,” he said. “There needs to be a study to count numbers, and there needs to be a policy in place to control them from increasing beyond a sustainable number.

“The feral pig population is relatively small at the moment, but if it’s left to get bigger, it could become a serious problem. It cannot be ignored otherwise it will be too late. From a pig farmer’s perspective, I am really concerned about it.

"We have sent numerous letters to government to come with some sort of policy, but they seem to be ignoring it. The hard work of identifying the problem and coming up with solutions has already been done by NatureScot, but it needs actioned by Scottish Government as soon as possible before the problem becomes any worse.”

NFU Scotland, alongside other industry organisations, Quality Meat Scotland, Scottish Pig Producers, Pig Veterinary Society, Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers, Scottish Land and Estates and Wholesome Pigs, have previously written to the Scottish Government urging them to act urgently to control feral pigs.

The Scottish Government and NatureScot have been contacted for comment.