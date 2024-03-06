Cuts to forestry decided by the Scottish Government will result in about ten million trees being burnt or destroyed in some other way, industry leaders have warned.

It means the cost of the wastage will amount to about £4.5 million for the sector.

The figures were put forward by chief executive of Confor, Stuart Goodall, who spoke with all Scotland’s major tree nurseries, including Christie of Fochabers, to understand the impact of the cuts.

Confor had previously said the reduction in forestry funding would 'torpedo Scotland’s chances of meeting climate and nature targets'. Picture: PA

It was announced in December the forestry and woodland creation budget was being slashed by 41 per cent – a cut of over £32 million.

Ministers have admitted the cut means they will fall well short of next year's target of 18,000 hectares of new woodland to tackle climate change. Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said earlier this year the remaining funding will create about half of that – just over 9,000ha of new woodland.

Mr Goodall said: “In January Confor asked its nursery members for an estimate on the plants that could be destroyed if Scotland only managed to create 9,000 ha of new woodland in 2024/25. The figure they came up with was a potential drop in demand of 9.5 million plants next year, valued conservatively at £4.5m.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Edward Mountain, who is also convener of the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee, has called on ministers to urgently reconsider their funding decision.

“The decision by the Scottish Government to cut this budget isn’t just regressive in terms of climate change, it’s wasteful too,” the Highlands and Islands MSP said.

“We’re not talking here about trees that will never be planted. These are trees which have been in the ground for up to the three years, but will now be chucked on the scrapheap.

“It’s hugely depressing and typical of this Scottish Government, which talks passionately about climate change measures but has no intention of doing anything positive to address it.

“Ministers need to urgently reconsider this funding decision and meet with people in the industry to discuss saving these trees.”

In the past six years, apart from 2018/19, Scotland has failed to reach its tree planting targets.

Ms Gougeon had previously said the “worst-case Autumn Statement” had forced Scottish ministers to make the cuts to forestry, which is a devolved area.

The minister said she has since written to the UK Treasury ahead of their spring budget “to press them to rethink their cuts to forestry and the rural portfolio that are vital to Scotland’s communities.”

“I know how important our forest nurseries are and their role to provide Scotland with enough trees,” she said.

"I am keen that we explore how we might support them and Scottish Forestry will continue to meet with the forestry and nursery sector to ensure we make the most of the resources available and support the industry as best we possibly can, including encouragement to access other markets outside of Scotland for their high quality stock, helping to create a more resilient business model for the longer term.”