Gravestones with the words “Cop26 Failed” and “Cop27 Futile” were placed on the pavement and activists hung up banners reading “JP Morgan – World’s Dirtiest Bank” and “Greenwash won’t wash”.

At 10:30am, the Oil Slicks, a protest troupe, are expected to perform dressed head to toe in black and wearing ash-like face paint. The activists are demanding an end to JP Morgan’s funding of the climate crisis and are highlighting the failure of the COP process ahead of the Cop27 talks that start in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday amid claims from activists that JP Morgan is funding the climate crisis.

Climate activists are protesting outside a bank where they demonstrated every day during Cop26 a year ago.

Gary Jack from XR Highlands and Islands said: “Even JP Morgan’s own economists reported in Feb 2020 that the climate crisis threatens the survival of humanity and yet they are still actively promoting continued investments in fossil fuels. In fact Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan wrote to shareholders in 2021 saying that the US needed "immediate approval for additional oil leases and gas pipelines”.

“This is ecocide and it is time criminal charges were filed against such destructive corrupt companies and CEO’s such as J P Morgan and Jamie Dimon.

Valerie King from XR Stirling said: “COP27 will be a failure just like COP26. Emissions are rising so much that it’s predicted that instead of a 1.5°C increase in global heating, we are on a path to over 2.5°C. Parts of the world are turning into un-livable disaster zones.

“JP Morgan is one of Big Finance’s worst climate villains benefiting from COP failure and committing ecocide crimes against humanity. JP Morgan will happily invest in Putin's war, destroy the Amazon and finance a climate catastrophe just so that very rich bankers can make even more money.”

