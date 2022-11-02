COP27: Rishi Sunak announces he will go to UN climate summit in Egypt in fresh U-turn
Rishi Sunak has performed a U-turn, announcing he will attend COP27 starting in Egypt this Sunday.
Tweeting the announcement, the Prime Minister said: “There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables.
“That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.”
Mr Sunak was initially not planning to attend, with Downing Street saying he was focusing on “depressing domestic challenges”.
However, the announcement by his predecessor Boris Johnson that he was going to the talks piled further pressure on the PM to backtrack on his decision.
Mr Sunak had also faced widespread calls to attend, including from his own climate chief Alok Sharma, who presided over the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year.
