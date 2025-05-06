Disposable barbecue causes blaze the size of 'two rugby pitches' in Scottish beauty spot as wildlife killed
A wildlife charity has warned of the dangers of accidental wildfires after a disposable barbecue caused a blaze around the size of “two rugby pitches” in the Trossachs.
Woodland Trust Scotland said the two hectare fire killed nesting birds and other wildlife in the Glen Finglas region of the national park on Saturday.
The disposable grill was found with a charred burger still on top after the blaze took place. Glen Finglas is the biggest Woodland Trust site in the UK.
It lies at the heart of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and is part of the Great Trossachs Forest National Nature Reserve.
George Anderson, from Woodland Trust Scotland, said: “An area roughly the size of two rugby pitches has been devastated, and at this time of year that means hundreds of nesting birds have been killed, along with lizards, slow worms, voles and other wildlife.
“If someone had taken a picnic instead of lighting a barbecue, this could all have been avoided.”
The blaze happened while a very high to extreme risk of wildfire warning from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was in place across north-east, central and southern Scotland.
The trust said wildfires put people, wildlife and natural habitats at risk and urged visitors to woods, parks and green spaces to stay fire-free.
Mr Anderson said: “Barbecues and campfires can spark disaster, and if you are a smoker it is good to have a tin to bring your extinguished cigarettes home, too.
“You might think you have stubbed them out, but it is surprising how they can smoulder on. A massive 2018 fire at our English colleagues’ site at Smithills weighs heavy on the minds of all our site staff.
“With another huge fire on Dartmoor, and now this incident at Glen Finglas over the weekend, we beg the public to take care.”
He added: “With climate change the conditions where fires can become uncontrollable will likely become more frequent, so as a society we absolutely must get on top of this issue.
“Even a single ember can ignite wildfires that rage out of control. This poses serious threats to people, communities, homes and properties. There are grave concerns if you live on the edge of towns. The threat is not restricted to wildlife and green spaces.
“Saturday’s Glen Finglas fire was bad, but it could have been much worse. Thanks to an alert member of the public the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were out fast and had it under control in a couple of hours.
“Our staff and volunteers turned out too. Many thanks to them and to the person who raised the alert. I look at the images from Dartmoor and shudder. That could have been us.”
