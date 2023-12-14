There was standing ovation when the final decision text was delivered at the end of two weeks of negotiations at the UN’s COP28 climate summit, held in Dubai.

The deal has been hailed as “historic”, with almost 200 countries agreeing for the first time ever to “transition away” from fossil fuels to stave off the worst effects of climate change. But others have claimed it is “weak and ineffectual” and has a “litany of loopholes” that will allow continued production of coal, oil and gas

Key measures set out in the COP28 Global Stocktake include: “Transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.”

But critics have said the agreement does not go far enough, and efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are overly dependent on technological solutions such as carbon capture and storage.

Disappointment has been voiced over the aims having been watered down from “phasing out” fossil fuels – supported by 130 countries, but strongly opposed by petrostates – to “transitioning away” from them.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has welcomed the agreement, but said it could have been bolder.

He said: “This recognition that the climate crisis is a fossil fuel crisis is historic. It is disappointing that there was not a stronger resolution committing to the phase-out of all unabated fossil fuels. However, we must all now work together to turn these words into action and to keep global warming below 1.5C.”

Mr Yousaf added: “We are at a pivotal moment in the fight to tackle the climate emergency and address the devastating effects of climate change – and Scotland will continue to play our part.

"We have the basis to make transformational change happen," COP28 president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, from the UAE, said at the UN climate summit in Dubai before the deal was adopted by consensus - prompting delegates to rise and applaud. Picture: Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

“It is absolutely crucial that we have political consensus on climate change – both at home and abroad – and that we work together to make a constructive contribution to addressing this monumental challenge.”

Mike Davis, chief executive of international human rights organisation Global Witness, which works to tackle corruption, conflict and poverty, said: “Governments have agreed, after 28 attempts, what we’ve known for decades – we must reduce fossil fuel use.

“At a COP run by petrostates and flooded by thousands of oil and gas lobbyists, that simple acknowledgment is a hard-won victory. But we should be realistic about what the failure to agree a phase-out means: fossil fuels forever.

“This agreement sends a signal to those thousands of lobbyists who gathered at COP – there is a long and profitable future for their destructive businesses, regardless of what the science tells us.

“Serious climate action means no loopholes, no reliance on unproven technology and an immediate phase-out, with massive financial support for the transition from the richest countries and from big polluters.”

Climate campaigners have said the failure to agree an end to fossil fuels must not be used as an excuse to delay a phase-out in Scotland and the UK.

Mike Robinson, chair of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, a coalition of charities dedicated to battling global temperature rise, said it was “hard to feel any excitement” about the agreement.

“Given these talks were hosted by the head of an oil company, many people will be completely unsurprised that the final outcome fails to give any sense of urgency and ignores what the science has been telling us for decades,” he said.

He accused leaders of losing their nerve on a “long overdue agreement” to urgently phase out the coal, oil and gas that is fuelling the crisis. The deal comes as average global temperature rise is sitting at around 1.3C, just below the 1.5C warming limit set as a target in the landmark Paris Agreement.

Mr Robinson added: “This failure means the world remains on track for catastrophic levels of heating and the debt owed to countries who did the least to cause the crisis to help them to cope and recover from extreme climate impacts will only increase.

"The onus is now on individual countries to do what is so urgently needed and channel their efforts into delivering progress, rather than impeding the necessary change. The UK Government must cancel the new oil and gas licensing round.

“At the same time the Scottish Government must clearly and strongly oppose new oil development and say no to new gas at Peterhead, while swiftly delivering a robust new climate plan that gets us on track to meeting and exceeding our climate targets through a just transition that is fairly funded by making the biggest polluters pay for their damage.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland climate and energy campaigner Caroline Rance said: “It’s time to end all new oil and gas developments and plan for a phase-out of fossil fuels while ramping up renewables.”

She added: “The Scottish Government must redouble its efforts to ensure that people and communities working in oil and gas are at the heart of planning a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who attended COP28, was accused of “trashing” the UK’s status as a world leader in climate action.

In defiance of warnings from climate advisers and international scientists, the Westminster Government recently approved drilling at the controversial Rosebank oil field, off Shetland – the largest known untapped reserve in UK waters, with an estimated 500 million barrels – and pledged to “max out” UK oil and gas whilst issuing annual licenses to firms who want to look for new sources.