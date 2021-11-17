COP26 concluded on Friday November 12th, with talks extending into the weekend to finalise the draft agreement for all attending countries to sign.

While some have called the climate conference a success and others, such as youth activist Greta Thunberg, criticising the summit for being all talk and no action, it’s impossible to deny that COP events are some of the largest climate-focused conferences of the year.

Although there was no COP in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the climate events are back to their regular annual schedule from now on.

World leaders and delegates will come back together next year for COP27, to once again discuss the most pressing issues of the climate crisis.

Here’s all we know about COP27 so far, including when and where it will be held.

When is COP27?

COP27 is due to take place in the remote coastal town of Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt, on the Sinai Peninsula, in November 2022. Photo: ianwool / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) will be held from November 7th to November 18th 2022.

It was originally supposed to take place from November 8th to November 20th 2021, but was pushed back a year due to the Covid pandemic.

Where is COP27 being held?

Egypt was nominated to be the host of COP27.

As a result, it has been announced that COP27 will take place in the resort area of Sharm El-Sheikh.

With criticism of COP26 stating that the summit was too focused on the Global North and that not enough room was being made for marginalised voices, having COP27 take place in Africa might make it easier to hear from other African countries.

Many communities in the Global South are those who are bearing the brunt of climate change and global warming at the moment, with droughts, flooding, and extreme weather becoming more and more common and hitting poorer communities around the world harder than richer ones.

Ms Thunberg called COP26 the “Global North greenwash festival” in a tweet, representing how many view COP26 as largely just posturing and empty promises from world leaders.