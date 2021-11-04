On her Twitter account, the Swedish activist wrote: “This is no longer a climate conference”.

"This is a Global North greenwash festival”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also described the summit, which began on Sunday, as a “A two week celebration of business as usual and blah blah blah”.

Thunberg has been attending the summit, but has been critical of the mainstream discussions held by leaders.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.