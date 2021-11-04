On her Twitter account, the Swedish activist wrote: “This is no longer a climate conference”.
"This is a Global North greenwash festival”.
She also described the summit, which began on Sunday, as a “A two week celebration of business as usual and blah blah blah”.
Thunberg has been attending the summit, but has been critical of the mainstream discussions held by leaders.
Greta Thunberg has been lambasting world leaders at COP26 for their lack of significant action on the climate crisis.