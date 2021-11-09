60-year-old Barack Obama had put in various policies around climate change during his eight years in office, many of which his successor Donald Trump attempted to remove in his four-year term.

President Joe Biden began his presidency by reversing several of the actions of the Trump administration.

One of the major decisions taken by Mr Obama during his presidency was signing the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016.

Here’s all you need to know about Mr Obama’s stay in Scotland for the climate summit.

When is Barack Obama coming to COP26?

Barack Obama arrived in Scotland late on Sunday November 7th, ahead of his attendance at COP26 on Monday November 8th.

It’s not yet confirmed how long the former politician will be staying in Scotland, but the climate summit will come to an end on November 12th.

President Barack Obama pictured here at the start of the first working session of the North Atlantic Council at the NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland back in July 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber.

It’s likely that Mr Obama will depart at the end of the summit.

Where is Barack Obama staying in Scotland?

Like President Joe Biden and some other world leaders, Mr Obama is staying in Edinburgh rather than Glasgow.

He will spend his time in in the Scottish capital. His precise location has not been confirmed

Former President Barack Obama will stay at the famous 214-room hotel at the west end of Princes Street, operated under the Waldorf Astoria Brand and owned by Abu Dhabi-based Twenty14 Holdings since 2018.

What is Barack Obama doing at COP26?

On his last visit to Scotland back in 2017, Mr Obama promised to return for the “full Scottish experience”, complete with “raining and blustering” weather.

For this stay, the former President will lead a roundtable discussion with a small group of youth leaders who are also attending the COP26 summit.

Mr Obama plans to discuss the impact that young people have had on the debate around climate change and how they can best continue to have a strong impact.

When is Barack Obama speaking at COP26?

On Monday November 8th, his first day at the climate summit, Mr Obama will also deliver a half-hour speech at the conference, starting at 2pm.

He will "lay out the important progress made in the five years since the Paris agreement took effect, highlight the leadership of young people around the globe, and urge more robust action going forward by all of us - governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society", according to a statement from his spokeswoman Hannah Hankins.

Having signed the Paris Climate Agreement on behalf of the United States back in 2016, Mr Obama is also expected to reflect on the Agreement during COP26.

The length and precise plans for the rest of his stay are unclear, including whether he will stay for leisure activities after the climate summit has formally concluded.

During his last stay in Scotland, Mr Obama enjoyed playing a round of golf in St Andrews, so he may want to try his hand at another one of Scotland’s golf courses while he’s here.

