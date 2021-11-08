COP26: Where is Barack Obama dining during Glasgow stay?

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Former US President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks during a round table meeting at the University of Strathclyde. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The former president is believed to have dined at Two Fat Ladies at the Buttery.

Taken over in 2007, the a la carte menu consists of Scottish favourites such as Cullen Skink or West Coast scallops, with a range of main courses available from Tandoori style monkfish & king prawn kebab, the fillet of beef, the roast rump of lamb to the fillet of halibut, it is not known as of yet what the president ate.

Bill Gates is also thought to have eaten at the restaurant last week, with reports suggesting that the restaurant was checked by security forces earlier today.

And users on social media agreed with one user writing: “A fine choice by Barack Obama. Two Fat Ladies at the Buttery one of the best in Glasgow. Top scran Mr President! ”