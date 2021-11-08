Barack Obama in University of Strathclyde visit during COP26

3. Former US President Barack Obama is greeted by Sheila Babauta of the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance (L) as they attend an event at the University of Strathclyde

. This is the 26th "Conference of the Parties" and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. The aim of this year's conference is to commit countries to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell