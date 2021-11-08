Barack Obama at the University of Strathclyde

Barack Obama in University of Strathclyde visit during COP26

Former US President Barack Obama visited Strathclyde University as part of his COP 26 appearance in Glasgow.

By stephen mcilkenny
Monday, 8th November 2021, 8:15 pm

Obama visited the Scottish university campus as part of his work with The Obama Foundation, in collaboration with Columbia University's Climate School.

The foundation hosted a round table at Strathclyde's Learning and Teaching Building and discussed how young people are leading the fight against climate change

Former US president Barack Obama arrives at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow during the Cop26 summit.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

Former US President Barack Obama arrived to speak at an event at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow on November 8, 2021, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference

Photo: BEN STANSALL

Former US President Barack Obama is greeted by Sheila Babauta of the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance (L) as they attend an event at the University of Strathclyde

This is the 26th "Conference of the Parties" and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. The aim of this year's conference is to commit countries to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

President Barack Obama speaks at an event at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at an event at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow on November 8, 2021, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.

Photo: BEN STANSALL

University of StrathclydeCOP26Glasgow
