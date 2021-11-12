"The world is changing, the planet’s heating up. What the f*** is going on?” sings Bo Burnham in his acclaimed Netflix special, Outside.

“You say the ocean’s rising like I give a s***,” he adds sardonically, “You say the whole world is ending, honey it already did.”

These lyrics resonate with the feeling of hopelessness shared by many around climate change. For some, it feels like we are hurtling towards man-made climate catastrophe and it is too late to do anything about it. In short: we’re screwed.

As COP26 comes to an end in Glasgow, we’re soon to find out if that is indeed the case.

The climate conference is widely viewed as humanity’s last chance to fix the mess we find ourselves in.

A key part of any successful agreement would limit global warning to 1.5 degrees.

But what does 1.5 degrees actually mean? Why is it so important? And would would happen if world temperatures rise beyond it?

What does the 1.5 degrees global warming target mean for the world? Pictured: The Great Barrier Reef (Getty Images)

What is the 1.5 degree target? Why is it so important?

Since the Industrial Revolution, the world’s average surface temperature has risen by around 1 degree Celsius.

It might sound like a tiny number, but it has had an enormous impact on nature and human life. Glaciers and ice sheets have melted, sea levels have risen, and extreme weather events are on the rise.

The vast majority of scientists agree that greenhouse gases, released into the atmosphere by human activity, are the cause of this warming.

And scientists project that limiting warming to 1.5 degrees would reduce the worst impacts of climate change.

The Paris Agreement adopted at COP21 had a goal of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees – preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It was a legally binding international treaty adopted by 196 parties at the 2015 conference.

Countries also agreed to limit their CO2 emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2050.

However, despite this landmark agreement, we are currently on track to a temperature rise of 2.4 degrees above pre-industrial levels before the end of the century.

What will happen at 1.5 degrees of global warming?

It’s important to remember, 1.5 degrees of global warming, while the best case scenario, is still quite grim.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) predicts 1.5 degrees will see extreme heatwaves, oceans rising, and the destruction of 70 to 90 per cent of coral reefs.

This is why the 1.5 figure is so important, because it is where the line must be drawn. A greater rise in temperature would be catastrophic…

What will happen at 2 degrees of global warming and beyond?

What is the difference between 1.5 degrees and 2? Well, a lot, according to the IPCC.

- At 2 degrees, seas will rise another 10cm on average by 2100 – causing flooding, habitat destruction, and dangerous weather events like hurricanes

- 1.7 billion more people will experience severe heatwaves at least once every five years

- 61 million more people in urban areas will be exposed to severe drought

- Several hundred million more people could become exposed to climate-related risks and poverty

- Coral reefs could decline as much as 99 per cent, sharply decreasing ocean biodiversity and impacting half a billion people

- Animals, plants, and insects will lose more than half their habitats

- Many species will go extinct – almost half the world’s species by 2100 if we carry on the way we are going

What have world leaders agreed at COP26? Are we on track for 1.5 degrees?

World leaders are still negotiating a final deal at COP26, the most polluting conference of its kind, but a draft agreement has been released.

It urges countries to “revisit and strengthen” targets for cutting emissions by 2030, to align them by the end of 2022 with the Paris goal of keeping temperature rises to “well below 2C” or to 1.5 degrees.

Even if an agreement is reached, it will need countries to stick with it if there is any chance of warming staying below 1.5 degrees. And then there are the nations which haven’t attended COP26, like China and Russia.