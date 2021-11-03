Scotland was awarded the Climate Action Network's 'Ray of the Day' award, after Nicola Sturgeon committed £1 million to help developing countries affected by climate change.

Yesterday Boris Johnson claimed he is “cautiously optimistic” over progress made at COP26 as he warned world leaders they must not think the job is done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.