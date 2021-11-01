The First Minister will make the announcement at a meeting in COP26’s Green Zone on Monday.

The money will come from the Scottish Government’s £6 million-a-year Climate Justice Fund, helping communities repair from and build resilience against climate-related events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Sturgeon is due to speak at a meeting of the Global Citizens Assembly on Monday.

The First Minister will say: “Through our work on climate justice, Scotland continues to proudly support nations which – despite having done the least to cause climate change – are already suffering its impact.

“We don’t have the resources of other western governments, but we can lead by example.

“And so I’m pleased to announce that not only are we doubling our climate justice fund to £24 million – we’re also entering into a partnership with the Climate Justice Resilience Fund to support communities and address loss and damage, supported by this £1 million investment.

COP26: Nicola Sturgeon pledges £1m fund for climate ‘loss and damage’.

“I hope this will galvanise other organisations to support the partnership – and show world leaders that where small nations lead they can follow, by making similarly ambitious commitments during COP26.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also expected to urge countries to move from talk and debate to concerted real-world action at the opening ceremony of the world leaders summit.

He will pledge an extra £1 billion in climate finance to support developing countries by 2025 if the economy grows as forecast and the UK’s aid budget returns to the 0.7 per cent of GDP level.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.