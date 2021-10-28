COP26: How many protests will there be in Glasgow for COP26? COP26 protest dates, locations and what to expect

COP26 is expected to bring in more than 30,000 attendees, with 10,000 police officers coming in from all over the country to assist with security.

With all eyes on Glasgow for the climate summit of the year, climate protesters are making the most of the event to draw attention to what they see as pressing issues.

Climate activist and founder of the Fridays for Future movement, Greta Thunberg, has been vocal about her reservations about COP26, as world leaders have fallen short on promises in the past.

Around 10,000 police officers will be in Glasgow for duties during COP26. Photo: JPI Media.

Extinction Rebellion have also made it clear already that they are planning events to disrupt proceedings in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Here is all you need to know about when and where protests will be taking place in Glasgow during COP26.

When will protests take place during COP26?

The main day of protests is scheduled for November 6th, which has also been named the Global Day for Climate Justice.

Based in Glasgow, this protest is expected to involve 100 organisations and over 100,000 protesters.

It’s also part of a wider protest, with organisations around the world encouraged to take part in solidarity.

An Interfaith COP26 vigil is also planned on October 31st, the first day of the conference when the majority of world leaders will arrive.

It’s expected that the bulk of the protests will take place in the first few days of the protest, while the majority of the most influential faces and world leaders are still present.

Where will protests take place in Glasgow during COP26?

The main protest on November 6th will take place at Kelvingrove Park at noon before proceeding to Glasgow Green for 3pm.

Other protests are unlikely to be constrained to single locations.

The nature of Extinction Rebellion demonstrations, for example, often mean that protests can spread or occur in several locations at once.

“We will support disruptive action in Glasgow as far as possible without over-committing on resources,” wrote Extinction Rebellion on their website. “We are assessing our strategic focus and planning for the most efficient and effective use of those resources.”

What disruptions can you expect from protests?

Although many protesters are coming from around Scotland, there are also visitors coming from all over the country and abroad.

The influx of over 30,000 attendees and even more demonstrators will put a strain on public transport systems, especially with threats of a Scotrail strike.

Organisers have also said that they expect there to be a strain on public transport and traffic across the entire central belt of Scotland, reaching all the way across to the capital city of Edinburgh.

Many more people are planning to walk to COP26, coming from Dunbar, Cornwall, and even as far afield as Sweden.

There will be 10,000 police officers on duty during COP26, having undergone specialist public order training.