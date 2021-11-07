It comes as swathes of people walked from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green on Sunday, with organisers estimating that more than 100,000 people took park in the march.

Police commented that the day passed ‘largely without incident’ and the procession was generally ‘good-natured.’

However, assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie noted that the conduct of those participating in the marches soon ‘deteriorated’ and ‘pyrotechnic devices’ were used as they kettled protesters.

One person was arrested at the end of the march and, in a separate incident, where protesters blocked the main thoroughfare into town – the King George V Bridge – by sitting in a line, 21 people were arrested. Those arrested on the bridge have now been released on an undertaking.

Constable Ritchie said: "A group of people was contained by officers after their conduct deteriorated, pyrotechnic devices were used and they brought the procession to a halt. The containment remained in place for a short time before being lifted as the march came to a conclusion. One person was arrested following the end of the march.

"In a separate incident this morning, our Police Liaison Team and Protest Removal Team attended to ensure the safe removal of people involved in a lock-on at the King George V Bridge at the Broomielaw in Glasgow. As a result, 21 people were arrested and have been released on an undertaking.

"I want to thank the vast majority of those who attended both the Youth March and the Climate March for their positive attitudes and for following instructions from our officers."

Constable Ritchie went on to say that months of planning have gone into the policing operation for the procession and Police Scotland have been involved in regular discussion with organisers and key campaign groups.

He added: "As we've made clear throughout, our aim has been to deliver a safe and secure conference, and ensure people's right to protest - and counter protest - and having their voices heard is upheld through the facilitation of peaceful, lawful protest.

"However, we've also been steadfast in our commitment that we will not tolerate damage to property, violence or disorder.”

