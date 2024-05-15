Don’t miss out on ‘peak bluebell’ – see a list of great places where you can experience this colourful spring highlight

If you go down to the woods today you can be sure of a big surprise.

Teddy bears may not be guaranteed but a grand spectacle certainly awaits.

Now that spring has fully sprung, forests all over the country are illuminated with a rich violet glow and heady scent as one of the nation’s favourite native wild flower species bursts into bloom.

Bluebells can be found in woodlands across the nation but conservationists say the coming week or so is the optimum time to see them in their full glory – they are calling it ‘peak bluebell’.

Since more than half the world’s total population of bluebells grow in the UK, it is considered the unofficial national flower.

The delicate beauty of the blooms have been a source of inspiration to poets and writers such as Oscar Wilde, Emily and Anne Brontë, Gerard Manley Hopkins and Percy Bysshe Shelley.

There are many great locations across Scotland to enjoy the dramatic colour and heady scent of the annual spring bloom of native bluebells

What’s more, the presence of the plants in a woodland is a sure sign that the forest is an ancient one – with roots stretching as far back as 1600, maybe earlier.

Here we have listed some of the best Scottish locations where you can expect to find impressive showings, selected by conservation charity Woodland Trust Scotland.

Its top five sites are: Glen Finglas, near Callander in the Trossachs; Keil’s Den, near Leven in Fife; Dunollie, Oban; Aldouran Glen, by Stranraer; and Crinan in Argyll.

More than half of the entire global population of bluebells can be found in the UK, leading to the species being named the unofficial national flower

Other great places are: Fairy Glen, Fortrose; Urquhart Bay, Loch Ness; and Balmacaan Wood, Inverness, all in Highland; Glasdrum Wood, Oban, Argyll; Carron Glen, Denny, Falkirk; Dalkeith Country Park, Midlothian; Binn Wood, near Glenfarg, and Loch of the Lowes, Blairgowrie, both Perth and Kinross; House of Dun, Brechin, Angus; Carstramon Wood, Gatehouse of Fleet, Dumfries and Galloway; Brodick, Isle of Arran, and Corsehillmuir Wood, near Kilwinning, both North Ayrshire; Pepper Wood at Kirkliston, Edinburgh; Cathkin Braes Country Park, East Kilbride, Glasgow; Baron’s Haugh, Motherwell, and Cumbernauld Glen, Cumbernaul, both North Lanarkshire.

And there are plenty more besides.

So get yourselves off down to the woods to enjoy the annual bluebell extravaganza. Disguise is optional.

But please remember if you are having a picnic, with or without teddy bears, please don’t lay your blanket on the bluebells.

Also try to avoid stamping on the blooms when you’re capturing that all-important selfie and deter pets from lolloping amongst them.

The plants are easily damaged and can take up to seven years to recover.

“There really is nothing to beat a walk in a bluebell wood, and we love welcoming people to our sites at this time of year,” said George Anderson, of Woodland Trust Scotland.

“But it would be a pity if there is less of a display in future because people have been careless.

“The plants must pack a lot of work into a very short few weeks and it can be catastrophic for them to be crushed or trampled now.

“Between emerging in spring and the trees above coming into full leaf that shades them, bluebells must get enough energy from the sun to sustain them throughout the year.

“They are also racing to make the most of their time in the sun before other plants such as bracken overtake them.

“In the same short window, they must blossom and reproduce too.

“So we ask everyone enjoying bluebells to keep to existing paths and leave them to do their glorious thing undisturbed.