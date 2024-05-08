It took a while to learn the art of distilling essential oils, according to entrepreneur Dr Sally Gouldstone, and she admits “there was a fragrant explosion or two” before she got it right.

“But practice has made perfect,” she says, “and six years on I feel I’ve finally got the hang of it.”

Dr Gouldstone, a qualified botanist, today runs her own natural beauty company on the outskirts of the Scottish capital.

Her career path and passion for nature was inspired by her upbringing on a remote farm in a forest in Lancashire.

“I grew up in a very kind of wild way – I absolutely loved it,” she said.

“I was just fascinated by nature, and I was always bringing things in.

“We looked after lots of wild animals, like little deer and rabbits and tadpoles, newts and leverets.”

Wild flowers grown in meadows in Midlothian – including the likes of sea buckthorn, wild roses, nettles, chamomile and bog myrtle – are the main ingredients used by the natural beauty brand Seilich

After studying biology and ecology at the University of Edinburgh and Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, she spent around 20 years working on environmental projects across the globe.

Past adventures involved trips to some of the world’s most famous wildlife hotspots, including Madagascar and Borneo, and she even bumped into David Attenborough “in the middle of nowhere” while he was filming his hit show Life of Mammals.

Today, though, she is more of a home bird.

Dr Gouldstone set up Seilich in 2018, shortly after becoming a mother.

Lancashire-born botanist and entrepreneur Dr Sally Gouldstone founded sustainable natural beauty company Seilich in 2018, shortly after =becoming a mother

“I wanted to start a business that would give me control of my time a bit more, but I was so keen to carry on working with nature,” she said.

“I saw it as a bit of an opportunity to reset things and look for some kind of work-life balance where I had more control over my day-to-day life, and I could therefore feel a bit freer in the decisions that I was making.”

She began by growing some wild flowers in a neighbour’s plot, which she used to develop her first products – which involved quite a bit of experimentation and a few minor disasters.

“If you use the wrong part of the plant in the wrong part of the still, the pressure can build up and then you get a huge bang as the lid blows off the top,” she said.

Seilich products can be purchased at stockists including Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Scottish Seabird Centre in North Berwick, Hanover Healthfoods in Edinburgh, Restoration Yard at Dalkeith Country Park and Bayley and Sage in London or online from the brand's website

“Distilling essential oil is a traditional skill that not many people still practice in Scotland, so it was only from reading books and trying it out that I learnt.”

She was encouraged by the response when selling her first concoctions at a local market.

“People who bought things from me really loved the idea that I’d grown the plants in this semi-wild setting,” she said.

The ethos of Seilich – the Gaelic word for willow – is to work in partnership with nature, with the environment a priority in all aspects of the business and profits used to replenish and restore habitats.

“I saw a lot of businesses that relied on nature in some way had a kind of one-way relationship with it, and were just taking things,” she said.

“I was keen to have more of a circular business model where we were putting back.

“The idea behind Seilich is to have a conservation project that was funded by a business.”

She produces a range of products, all created using wild plants hand-picked from Seilach’s two meadows in Midlothian as well as natural, organic and eco-friendly ingredients grown elsewhere in the UK.

Special care is taken when harvesting the plants to ensure there are plenty left for the local wildlife to thrive, with only 10 per cent of each specific species gathered.

And now Seilich lotions and potions – from moisturisers, cleansers, face oils and lip balms to face masks and serums, hand creams and even herbal teas – can be found on the shelves at several outlets as well as online.

Stockists include Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Scottish Seabird Centre in North Berwick, Hanover Healthfoods in Edinburgh, Restoration Yard at Dalkeith Country Park and Bayley and Sage in London.

The company also offers pampering facial treatments using Seilich skincare products, delivered in the peaceful spot where the ingredients were grown, and Making Skincare workshops, where participants can harvest ingredients and make their own products – based at the brand’s headquarters at Rosemains Steading, Pathhead.

The botanist is proud of her achievements so far, with a string of accolades – winning the Beauty Shortlist’s Best Wildcrafted Beauty Brand of 2022; becoming the first UK company to have gained Wildlife Friendly® certification; and making the green business shortlist in the RSPB’s Nature of Scotland Awards in 2021 and 2023.

But even more so she is determined that her business will be both sustainable and environmentally positive.

“I wanted to create habitats – wild spaces for nature, predominantly wild-flower meadows – and harvest our ingredients from them and then use our profits to feed back into managing these spaces and creating more of them,” she said.

“More businesses need to do this.

“The biodiversity crisis is just so huge and fundamental to life on earth.

“We can’t just leave this in the sphere of charities and non-profit organisations, this has got to become mainstream.

“I want to show that a business model works – where you are doing the right thing and a bit extra.