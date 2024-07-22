The plan to create 75 lodges has been submitted for a former quarry site and artificial loch

Plans to build a £35 million “mega resort” at a nature reserve in Fife have sparked controversy among local people, with fears over its potential harm to nature and the environment among the top concerns.

The Eden Springs tourist development would see a holiday village of around 75 lodges constructed near a former quarry close to Letham in Fife. The complex would include a reception building, car parking, maintenance facilities, play area and crazy golf course.

Each of the lodges is to be fitted out with an EV charging station, hot tub and solar panels, with the site linking to existing walking trails and cycleways in the area.

Developers Eden Muir claim the holiday park will create at least 38 full-time jobs as well as around 20 other roles. But a range of concerns have been raised, including risks to road safety, the large scale of the development and potential disturbance to wildlife.

There are also worries over contamination of nearby rivers and the artificially created Eden Muir loch, a popular spot created at a disused quarry that has become a nature reserve and fishing destination.

Monimail Community Council, which represents the area around Cupar, is against the proposals.

The proposed holiday park would see up to 75 lodges built near Eden Muir, a loch created at a disused Fife quarry that is now a popular nature reserve and fishing destination

It lists a number of potential harms, including the threat from 75 hot tubs – each holding 2,050 litres of chemical-laden water – being emptied on a regular basis as visitors check in and out.

Its response to the planning application states: “Flushing of hot-tub effluent on to the ground, especially simultaneously – as is the case in a holiday park when guests change – would see chemicals and dirty water pouring into the watercourses and rainwater soakaways with utterly devastating environmental consequences.”

Numerous individuals have also objected. One said: “The proposed new development is huge. It will be a jarring eyesore and utterly at odds with everything around it – and it will certainly not add any biodiversity.

“This is a rural area. This ugly, densely packed developer’s proposal is far too big, too urban, in the wrong place and simply not welcome here. Please do not allow developers to destroy this lovely community.”

About 38 jobs are expected to be created at the proposed Eden Springs resort, which developers say could boost the Fife economy by around £2.3m each year

Another commented: “This is a natural beauty spot, not Benidorm.”

But the proposals have also received widespread backing, with similar numbers in favour as opposed.

“It will offer a vital boost in local tourism, which will help Fife in its recovery from the economic impact of the pandemic,” one supporter said. Another wrote: “The project will support up to 38 jobs, which will likely go to local people.”

Eden Muir has run Eden Springs Fishery at the loch since 2021, after stocking it with trout and installing 19 angling platforms. The area has become popular for activities such as wild swimming, walking and bird-watching.

Eden Muir owner Chris Ritchie said the new scheme would add to existing attractions and create “a thriving destination that can be used by both the community and visitors alike”.

He said: “The fishery has become a hub of activity, with various uses among a range of different users and we believe our proposals will enhance our offering to those visiting by offering visitor accommodation for those who come to visit the idyllic setting.”