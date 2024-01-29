Almost 100 tyres found dumped on shore of Loch Ness in 'shocking' case of fly-tipping

At least 100 tyres have been found dumped on the shoreline of Loch Ness.

The discovery was made at a lay-by on the A82 near Drumnadrochit on Sunday – a location that is often used by day-trippers to take photographs of nearby Urquhart Castle.

The tyres were found by members of the Ness District Salmon Fishery Board while they were making a film for social media. The fly-tipping has subsequently been reported to police and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The tyres were found dumped close to a popular lay-by on the edge of Loch Ness. Picture: Ness District Salmon Fishery Board

Ness District Salmon Fishery Board director Brian Shaw said recovery of the tyres would be difficult and that boats would be required to remove them from the picturesque location.

"We had pulled up there and got ready to do some filming when I looked over the edge,” he told the BBC

"It's very precipitous ground, maybe 60 to 70ft (18m to 21m) down to the loch, and lying at the bottom of the slope were at least 100 tyres. It is shocking someone would do that."

Mr Shaw said he believed the tyres and been dumped recently given the flattening of surrounding vegetation. He estimated more than one person – and potentially a lorry – had been involved.

"To think that somebody would actually do that in a place like Loch Ness, it's just beyond belief," he said.

The penalty imposed on illegal dumpers who are caught in the act was recently increased from £200 to £500 by the Scottish Government.