Emiliano Sala 'exposed' to carbon monoxide in fatal plane crash

Footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson had been exposed to harmful levels of carbon monoxide in the cockpit of their private plane when it crashed in the English Channel, the Air Accident Investigation Branch has found.

Sala, 28, died in a plane crash on 21 January as he flew to the UK soon after signing with Cardiff City.

His body was recovered after being spotted inside the downed aircraft at the bottom of the English Channel.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has published a second special bulletin on the loss of Piper Malibu aircraft N264DB earlier this year.

The report highlights the danger of exposure to carbon monoxide in both piston and turbine engine aircraft.

Toxicology tests found the Sala had a high saturation level of COHb - the combination product of carbon monoxide and haemoglobin.

It is considered likely the pilot would also have been exposed to carbon monoxide.

The AAIB said it would publish a full report once its investigation was finished.

Last week Sherry Bray, 48, and Christopher Ashford, 62, were told they are facing jail for accessing CCTV footage of the post-mortem examination of Sala.