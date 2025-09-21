A search of the River Leven has found a woman’s body.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman’s body has been recovered from the water after searches of the River Leven.

The search was launched at Dumbarton after a woman was seen in the water around 9pm on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

River Leven at Dumbarton | Contributed

Police said the body of a 47-year-old woman was recovered around 3.20pm on Saturday.

Her death is being treated as unexplained. However, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.