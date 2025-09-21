Woman's body found in water after police search of River Leven in Dumbarton

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 21st Sep 2025, 13:25 BST
A search of the River Leven has found a woman’s body.

A woman’s body has been recovered from the water after searches of the River Leven.

The search was launched at Dumbarton after a woman was seen in the water around 9pm on Friday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
River Leven at Dumbartonplaceholder image
River Leven at Dumbarton | Contributed

Police said the body of a 47-year-old woman was recovered around 3.20pm on Saturday.

Join the thousands of Scots who receive The Scotsman’s daily newsletter

Her death is being treated as unexplained. However, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Police said the woman had been formally identified and her next of kin has been made aware.

Related topics:PoliceNewsletter
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice