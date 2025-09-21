Woman's body found in water after police search of River Leven in Dumbarton
A search of the River Leven has found a woman’s body.
A woman’s body has been recovered from the water after searches of the River Leven.
The search was launched at Dumbarton after a woman was seen in the water around 9pm on Friday evening.
Police said the body of a 47-year-old woman was recovered around 3.20pm on Saturday.
Her death is being treated as unexplained. However, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
Police said the woman had been formally identified and her next of kin has been made aware.
