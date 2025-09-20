Search for woman seen 'entering the water' in Scottish town

The woman vanished on Friday night with a major search continuing today.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major search is underway for a woman seen going into a river in a Scottish town on Friday night.

The woman entered the River Leven at Dumbarton around 9pm, with a full emergency response activated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Air Support Unit, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard were called to search for the woman, but no trace of her was found.

She is described as white, 6ft tall, with long brown hair and a cross tattoo on her left shoulder.

It is believed she was wearing dark jeans, a dark top and black trainers with white soles at the time at the time.