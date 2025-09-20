Search for woman seen 'entering the water' in Scottish town

By Alison Campsie
Comment
Published 20th Sep 2025, 09:45 BST
The woman vanished on Friday night with a major search continuing today.

A major search is underway for a woman seen going into a river in a Scottish town on Friday night.

The woman entered the River Leven at Dumbarton around 9pm, with a full emergency response activated.

The Air Support Unit, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard were called to search for the woman, but no trace of her was found.

She is described as white, 6ft tall, with long brown hair and a cross tattoo on her left shoulder.

It is believed she was wearing dark jeans, a dark top and black trainers with white soles at the time at the time.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has seen someone matching the description above since is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3678 of 19 September, 2025.

