Woman taken to hospital after being hit by van on Boxing Day as road shut for 8 hours

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Comment
Published 27th Dec 2024, 08:13 GMT
The driver of the van stopped to assist and is now being sought by Police Scotland

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a van in the south-west of Scotland on Boxing Day.

The 30-year-old was hurt in the incident on the A77 near Lochans, south of Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway, around 6.10am.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to assist before the woman was taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with the road closed for about eight-and-a-half hours, with diversions in place.

Police Scotland said enquiries were ongoing.

Constable Luke Bell said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the area at the time to contact us.

“We are also keen to speak to the driver of a car who stopped to assist the pedestrian.”

