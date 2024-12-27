Woman taken to hospital after being hit by van on Boxing Day as road shut for 8 hours
A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a van in the south-west of Scotland on Boxing Day.
The 30-year-old was hurt in the incident on the A77 near Lochans, south of Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway, around 6.10am.
The driver of the vehicle stopped to assist before the woman was taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called to the scene, with the road closed for about eight-and-a-half hours, with diversions in place.
Police Scotland said enquiries were ongoing.
Constable Luke Bell said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the area at the time to contact us.
“We are also keen to speak to the driver of a car who stopped to assist the pedestrian.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.