Campaigners have said library closures over the last ten years, particularly in regional areas, show “the stark geographical disparity highlighting growing rural inequalities.”

Renewed calls have been launched to protect Scotland’s libraries as figures have revealed more than 40 have closed in the past decade.

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, 42 libraries have shut across the country between 2014 and this year in what campaigners have described as a “short-sighted” move from councils.

The figures come as a further 13 libraries across Aberdeenshire are set to close by the end of the year. Meanwhile, an extra seven libraries in Moray and five in Perth and Kinross are earmarked for closure.

The most affected areas are regional local authority areas, with cities, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, seeing no closures over the ten-year period, the FOI figures show.

Fife has been worst hit, with the local council choosing to close 12. However, thanks to local community groups, five were saved: Colinsburgh, Falkland, Kinghorn, Lundin Links and Pittenweem.

Aberdeen was next on the list, with six closures, followed by Aberdeenshire, which has already seen four libraries close - separate to the recently announced 13. Clackmannanshire, North Lanarkshire and South Ayrshire have all lost three public libraries each in the same timeframe.

Alison Nolan, chief executive of the Scottish Library and Information Council, said the closures were “deeply concerning”.

She said the data showed a “stark geographical disparity” that highlighted “growing rural inequalities, with communities left struggling to access even the most essential services”.

“This is not just short-sighted; it should also lead decision makers to question whether they are fulfilling their statutory obligation under the 1973 Local Government (Scotland) Act to provide adequate library facilities for all,” Ms Nolan said.

“As cuts and closures loom elsewhere in the country, we urge local and national decision makers to prioritise sustainable investment in libraries. Where there has been investment, such as the £7 million Paisley Central Library, the benefits have been clear. In the first year alone, it has welcomed 115,000 visitors and had 46,000 loans.

“Cutting these services may save money in the short term, but the long-term cost to communities is immeasurable. Nobody wins when libraries are cut.”

Campaigners have regularly said libraries are not just about access to books, but also provide extra services and are often the “beating heart” of communities.

They can host learning groups for children, health and wellbeing services, including GP video consultations and hearing aid distribution, and other activities, such as support groups for individuals with health challenges. Other services run out of libraries are employment advice, adult literacy support, and support when individuals experience digital exclusion, which is becoming more apparent as public services move online.

Ms Nolan said: “Whether it’s providing access to education and digital services, or simply giving people a warm, welcoming space that’s free to access, particularly during the cost-of-living crisis, why is it that a service which delivers enormous value to communities so often finds itself in danger when budgets are set?

“The number of closures in Scotland over the past decade is deeply concerning, especially for rural areas, which have borne the brunt of these losses.”

Commenting on the loss of libraries, Scottish Conservative education spokesperson Miles Briggs said: “It’s very depressing to see so many being lost, and there’s clearly a postcode lottery element here too.

“Some areas haven’t seen any reduction at all while others are being hammered. It’s a very harmful choice and it’s something the Scottish Government should be urgently seeking to reverse.”

The Scottish Government pointed to its record settlement of more than £15 billion for councils to share, subject to the passing of the 2025/26 budget.

A spokesperson said: “This real-terms funding increase delivers additional funding for local authorities to use as they require to meet local needs – a key ask from [council umbrella body] Cosla.