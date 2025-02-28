Woman named after being killed in car crash in Scottish Highlands

Police have named a woman who was killed on the A87 in the Scottish Highlands in a single-vehicle crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Scottish Highlands has been named and pictured by police.

Kim Gilbert died after a Vauxhall Astra in which she was a passenger crashed on the A87 near Inverinate, Kyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Gilbert (right) has been named after being killed in the single-vehicle crash | Police Scotland/NationalWorld

Emergency services were called out to the incident around 11.10am on Tuesday, but Mrs Gilbert, 56, from Stafford, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver, a 57-year-old man, was taken the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Police Scotland has asked drivers who were present in the area at the time to come forward with any information as inquiries continue.

The fatal collision took place on the A87 | Adobe

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mrs Gilbert’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue and I would urge anyone that was driving on the A87 near Inverinate around the time of the crash to get in touch with us.