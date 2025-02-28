Woman named after being killed in car crash in Scottish Highlands
A woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Scottish Highlands has been named and pictured by police.
Kim Gilbert died after a Vauxhall Astra in which she was a passenger crashed on the A87 near Inverinate, Kyle.
Emergency services were called out to the incident around 11.10am on Tuesday, but Mrs Gilbert, 56, from Stafford, was declared dead at the scene.
The driver, a 57-year-old man, was taken the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
Police Scotland has asked drivers who were present in the area at the time to come forward with any information as inquiries continue.
Sergeant Calum MacAulay of the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mrs Gilbert’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue and I would urge anyone that was driving on the A87 near Inverinate around the time of the crash to get in touch with us.
“I would appeal again to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1126 of the 25 February, 2025.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.