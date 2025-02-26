A woman has died and a man was taken to hospital after the single-vehicle crash

A woman has died in a one-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

A white Vauxhall Astra crashed on the A87 near Inverinate, Kyle, around 11.10am on Tuesday.

A woman has died in the crash | John Devlin

Police said a 57-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 57-year-old man who had been driving was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment. Officers are appealing for information about the crash.

Police Sergeant Calum MacAulay, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Sadly, a female passenger died, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.