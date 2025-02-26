Woman killed in crash in Scottish Highlands as male driver taken to hospital
A woman has died in a one-vehicle crash in the Highlands.
A white Vauxhall Astra crashed on the A87 near Inverinate, Kyle, around 11.10am on Tuesday.
Police said a 57-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 57-year-old man who had been driving was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment. Officers are appealing for information about the crash.
Police Sergeant Calum MacAulay, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Sadly, a female passenger died, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.
“The road reopened at 6.30pm same date. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated. Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1126 of February 25.”
