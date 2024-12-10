Woman missing after getting stuck in mud in Scottish estuary as police appeal for help

The missing 74-year-old got into difficulty in mud in a part of Dumfries and Galloway

Police are searching for a woman reported missing after getting stuck in mud at an estuary.

Shona Campbell, 74, went for a walk on the shore of the Solway Firth and got into difficulty in the mud about 5pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said she was walking near West Moss-Side Caravan Park in Cummertrees, near Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, where she was staying while visiting the area.

She is believed to be wearing jeans, a brown waxed jacket and wellington boots.

Police Scotland said: “Extensive searches are being carried out using local and national specialist police resources.”

The Coastguard, Scottish Fire and Rescue service and Scottish Ambulance Service are also involved.

Police Scotland Inspector Amy Ritchie said: “Every effort is being made to find Shona and her family are being supported by officers at this difficult time. She was visiting the area and staying at West Moss-Side Caravan Park, Cummertrees.

“From our inquiries so far, we know Shona left the caravan park to go for a walk before getting into difficulty and has not returned.”

“Local officers and search advisers are being assisted by specialist resources. I’m appealing to anyone who may have seen Shona, or who has any information on her whereabouts, to contact us.

“Please think back, did you see Shona or someone matching her description in the area on Monday. Any information, no matter how small, may be the key to helping us find her.”