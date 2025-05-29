Woman dies after horror two-car crash involving Peugeot van on busy single-carriageway road
A woman has died following a two vehicle crash involving a car and a van in Dumfries and Galloway.
The collision happened on the A75 Gretna to Stranraer road near Skyreburn around 11.20am on Wednesday.
Police said that a 77-year-old woman, who had been travelling in the red Suzuki Ignis car, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries and later died.
The driver and passenger of the white Peugeot Partner van, both aged 70, were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The driver of the Suzuki, a 74-year-old man, was not injured. Police are appealing for information about the collision.
Inspector Gavin McHallum said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we would urge anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage from the area to come forward.
“We’re particularly keen to speak with the driver of a red van seen travelling east on the A75, who may have information that could assist our inquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1251 of May 28, 2025.
