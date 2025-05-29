Eight-year-old girl in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car
An eight-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a car.
Emergency services were called to the A747 Glenluce to Glasserton road, near Monreith in Dumfries and Galloway, around 10.50am on Tuesday.
The girl had been struck by a black Mitsubishi L200. She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
Police Scotland said on Wednesday afternoon that she remains in hospital in a serious condition.
No-one else was injured in the collision. The road was closed for around eight hours for an investigation.
Road policing sergeant Colin Ramage said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I would appeal to any witnesses to please contact police.
“In addition, drivers with dashcam footage around the time of the incident are asked to come forward as this may assist with our inquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0951 of May 27.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.