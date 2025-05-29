Eight-year-old girl in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car

The incident happened on Tuesday, with the girl seriously injured in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eight-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a car.

Emergency services were called to the A747 Glenluce to Glasserton road, near Monreith in Dumfries and Galloway, around 10.50am on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight-year-old girl remains in hospital. | Adobe

The girl had been struck by a black Mitsubishi L200. She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday afternoon that she remains in hospital in a serious condition.

No-one else was injured in the collision. The road was closed for around eight hours for an investigation.

Road policing sergeant Colin Ramage said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I would appeal to any witnesses to please contact police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, drivers with dashcam footage around the time of the incident are asked to come forward as this may assist with our inquiries.”