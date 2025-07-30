A9 crash: Woman, 29, dead after one-car A9 crash that closed major Highland road for nine hours

Police are appealing for more information.

A woman has died after an early morning crash on the A9.

The road was closed for several hours after police were called around 2am to a report of a one vehicle crash at Lower Tullich near Invergordon.

The driver of the white Kia Sportage, a 29-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say no one else was injured.

Police are now appealing for more information.

A woman has died after the crash on Wednesday morning.placeholder image
A woman has died after the crash on Wednesday morning. | John Devlin

The A9 from Kildary to Tomich closed for several hours and re-opened around 11.30am.

Sergeant Kate Finlayson from Dingwall road policing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash or has dashcam footage that could be helpful in our investigation.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the motorists that stopped to help the woman.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 278 of July 30.

