Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from cliff next to coastal path

The woman had to be winched off the cliffside following the fall in Aberdeenshire

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff near a popular coastal path in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency crews were called about 5pm on Saturday.

The lighthouse at Boddam, near where the fall took placeThe lighthouse at Boddam, near where the fall took place
The lighthouse at Boddam, near where the fall took place | Google Maps

The woman needed to be rescued following the fall on the coastal path at Boddam, with workers at the scene helping to winch her off the cliffside.

She was taken by coastguard helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Her condition is not known.

Multiple emergency teams were involved in the rescue operation, including the RNLI Peterhead lifeboat and coastguard teams from Peterhead, Cruden Bay and Macduff.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended.

