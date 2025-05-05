Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from cliff next to coastal path
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff near a popular coastal path in Aberdeenshire.
Emergency crews were called about 5pm on Saturday.
The woman needed to be rescued following the fall on the coastal path at Boddam, with workers at the scene helping to winch her off the cliffside.
She was taken by coastguard helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Her condition is not known.
Multiple emergency teams were involved in the rescue operation, including the RNLI Peterhead lifeboat and coastguard teams from Peterhead, Cruden Bay and Macduff.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.