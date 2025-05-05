Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from cliff next to coastal path

The woman had to be winched off the cliffside following the fall in Aberdeenshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff near a popular coastal path in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency crews were called about 5pm on Saturday.

The lighthouse at Boddam, near where the fall took place | Google Maps

The woman needed to be rescued following the fall on the coastal path at Boddam, with workers at the scene helping to winch her off the cliffside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was taken by coastguard helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Her condition is not known.

Multiple emergency teams were involved in the rescue operation, including the RNLI Peterhead lifeboat and coastguard teams from Peterhead, Cruden Bay and Macduff.