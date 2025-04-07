Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by car near Scottish park
A woman was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in Greenock.
The collision happened about 2.20pm on Sunday close to Battery Park in the Inverclyde town, with police subsequently closing Eldon Street.
The female pedestrian was taken by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Her injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.
Eldon Street was shut between the junctions with Newark Street and Lyle Street, but the road was later reopened about 5pm.
A Police Scotland statement read: “Eldon Street in Greenock is closed after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car around 2.20pm on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
