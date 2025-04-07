Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by car near Scottish park

The collision between the pedestrian and a car happened near Battery Park

A woman was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in Greenock.

The collision happened about 2.20pm on Sunday close to Battery Park in the Inverclyde town, with police subsequently closing Eldon Street.

A Scottish air ambulance attended the scene | Michael Gillen/NationalWorld

The female pedestrian was taken by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Her injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

Eldon Street was shut between the junctions with Newark Street and Lyle Street, but the road was later reopened about 5pm.

A Police Scotland statement read: “Eldon Street in Greenock is closed after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car around 2.20pm on Sunday, April 6, 2025.