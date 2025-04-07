Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by car near Scottish park

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Published 7th Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
The collision between the pedestrian and a car happened near Battery Park

A woman was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in Greenock.

The collision happened about 2.20pm on Sunday close to Battery Park in the Inverclyde town, with police subsequently closing Eldon Street.

A Scottish air ambulance attended the scene
A Scottish air ambulance attended the scene | Michael Gillen/NationalWorld

The female pedestrian was taken by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Her injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

Eldon Street was shut between the junctions with Newark Street and Lyle Street, but the road was later reopened about 5pm.

A Police Scotland statement read: “Eldon Street in Greenock is closed after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car around 2.20pm on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

“The female pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by air ambulance for treatment. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

