Greenock skincare and wellness business set to expand into European market

A Greenock business that has seen significant growth is now set to target the European market.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LilyBee Ltd was set up in June 2021 by Katy Kennedy, who started to feel the onset of the menopause which affected her badly, meaning she had to take early retirement from her position as an ICU neonatal nurse at Yorkhill Sick Children’s Hospital in Glasgow.

Looking to get through some of the debilitating symptoms she was experiencing, including sleeplessness and low energy, Katy created a magnesium cream in her own kitchen, which offers a natural solution for menopause symptoms and other ailments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With support from Business Gateway, her partner Robert and daughter Lauren, Katy went on to create her team, which now operates as a fully-fledged business, manufacturing and selling a range of creams and skincare products. The product range, which now includes a sea moss moisturiser and a bamboo skin polish, are all made from 100% natural ingredients, exclude any parabens or toxins and use packaging that is 95% biodegradable and 100% recyclable.

LilyBee products

Business Gateway has worked with Katy throughout her business journey, helping her to develop her business plan and being instrumental in helping her open her first premises.

Having successfully operated in several high-growth markets over the last few years, with Amazon a main customer, Katy now plans to broaden LilyBee’s market even further by targeting Europe.

Katy Kennedy, owner, LilyBee Ltd, said: “We’ve had such a great response to our initial products, and it feels like 2025 is the right time to take the next step in our business journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Business Gateway has been so supportive throughout our whole business journey – they helped us get our premises in Greenock and signposted us to a start-up grant that was crucial in helping us set up our operations. I look forward to their continued support as we broaden our market this year.”

LilyBee products

Mario Alonzi, Business Gateway adviser, said: “It’s been great to support Katy on her business journey, and I look forward to seeing LilyBee grow from a trusted wellness brand into an exciting new frontier in the animal care market.

“LilyBee’s dedication to quality, innovation and natural health solutions is inspiring, and I have no doubt that their expansion will bring the same exceptional benefits to European customers.”