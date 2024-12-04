Watch: Dramatic Scottish rescue as two saved after boat runs aground

The two people were pulled from the water at St Andrews Harbour, with the rescue captured on video

Dramatic video has emerged of the moment two people were rescued as a fishing boat ran aground in Fife.

The incident in St Andrews was caught on film. The footage shows the rescue that involved emergency services, including the coastguard and a helicopter.

The boat sank after it ran aground, having been engulfed with waves just next to the town’s harbour. Video shows the two crew members in the water trying to save their vessel before making for the harbour wall. Above, onlookers help to pull them up to safety

The boat is submerged by the weaves at St Andrews (Pic: Andrew Donald)

Two lifeboats from Broughty Ferry were dispatched to the scene and they were joined by a helicopter, which was not required. Two ambulances were also sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We had a fishing vessel that went aground just outside the harbour. Two people were in the water and both were recovered safely.