Watch: Dramatic Scottish rescue as two saved after boat runs aground

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Comment
Published 4th Dec 2024, 09:19 BST
The two people were pulled from the water at St Andrews Harbour, with the rescue captured on video

Dramatic video has emerged of the moment two people were rescued as a fishing boat ran aground in Fife.

The incident in St Andrews was caught on film. The footage shows the rescue that involved emergency services, including the coastguard and a helicopter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boat sank after it ran aground, having been engulfed with waves just next to the town’s harbour. Video shows the two crew members in the water trying to save their vessel before making for the harbour wall. Above, onlookers help to pull them up to safety

The boat is submerged by the weaves at St Andrews (Pic: Andrew Donald)placeholder image
The boat is submerged by the weaves at St Andrews (Pic: Andrew Donald)

Two lifeboats from Broughty Ferry were dispatched to the scene and they were joined by a helicopter, which was not required. Two ambulances were also sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We had a fishing vessel that went aground just outside the harbour. Two people were in the water and both were recovered safely.

"The Broughty Ferry lifeboat and inshore lifeboat, also from Broughty Ferry, were called as well as two coastguard teams, one from St Andrews and one from Leven. There was also a helicopter called.”

Related topics:Fife
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice