A search is underway off the coast at Kinghorn after items of clothing were found on the beach.

They were discovered near the water at Pettycur Bay, sparking a call out for Kinghorn RNLI around 10:00am this morning.

A rescue helicopter is searching the coast around Kinghorn and Burntisland in case there is a person in the water.

Kinghorn’s lifeboat crew has posted pictures of the items of clothing and appealed to anyone who recognises them to come forward.

The clothes left at the beach (Pic: Kinghorn RNLI)

