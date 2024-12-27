Two young women taken to hospital after crash involving Audi on Boxing Day

The incident involving two young women happened on Boxing Day

Two young women were taken to hospital after a single-car crash on Boxing Day.

The incident took place on Thursday around 11am on the A1 near Torness, East Lothian, and involved a grey Audi Q7.

Emergency services attended the scene. Two women, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A 47-year-old man, the driver, was charged in connection with road traffic offences.

Constable Andy Ross said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage of significance, to please get in touch.