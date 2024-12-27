Two young women taken to hospital after crash involving Audi on Boxing Day
Two young women were taken to hospital after a single-car crash on Boxing Day.
The incident took place on Thursday around 11am on the A1 near Torness, East Lothian, and involved a grey Audi Q7.
Emergency services attended the scene. Two women, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
A 47-year-old man, the driver, was charged in connection with road traffic offences.
Constable Andy Ross said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage of significance, to please get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0954 of Thursday, December 26, 2024.”
