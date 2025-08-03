Two people in hospital in serious condition after motorcycle crashes with car on busy road

Three people have been taking to hospital following the collision, with two in a serious condition.

Two people who were riding a motorcycle are in hospital in a serious condition after a collision with a car in Ayrshire.

The crash took place on the A736 around 9.20am on Saturday at the Sharon Street, Torranyard junction, south-west of Glasgow.

The road was closed for seven hours after the collision. | Getty Images

A blue Yamaha motorcycle collided with a blue Vauxhall Grandland car in the incident.

Police Scotland said the two people riding the motorcycle - a 46-year-old man and a 52-year-old female passenger - were taken to hospital, where their conditions are described as serious.

A 34-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The A736 was closed for seven hours, but has since reopened.

Police Scotland Sergeant Adnan Alam said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to come forward.”