Pensioner hit by car while riding mobility scooter now in hospital in critical condition

An 84-year-old man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car while riding a mobility scooter.

The crash happened around 4.50pm on Friday on Gartlea Road in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, when the mobility scooter was struck by a Vauxhall Mokka driven by a 43-year-old man.

Gartlea Road in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, where the incident took place. | Google Maps

Emergency services attended. The pensioner was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where staff described his condition as critical.

Sergeant Ross Allison, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this crash and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist to contact us.

An 84-year-old man who was using a mobility scooter is in a critical condition after the collision. | Police Scotland

“I would also ask any drivers with dashcam who were in the Gartlea Road area at the time to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything which may be relevant.”